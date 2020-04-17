Mass. National Guard deployed to Chelsea to hand out food, essential supplies

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts National Guard has been deployed to Chelsea to help with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis after the city was identified as one of the Bay State’s hot spots for the virus.

One by one, Chelsea residents arrived at Highland Park Thursday to pick up a box of prepared meals and a week’s worth of groceries.

“I’m very appreciative of this, this is awesome,” one woman said. “This is a really hard time so I’m happy there’s at least some good things coming out of this tragedy that’s happening around the world.”

“A lot of residents in the city are out of work and have no source of income,” City Manager Tom Ambrosino explained. “We’ve been hearing that the need is great in the city.”

The need is so great that Ambrosino reached out to Gov. Charlie Baker for help, and Baker answered.

The food was supplied by the Salvation Army and was handed out by members of the National Guard.

“This is part of the reason why I joined the National Guard, I wanted to give back to the Commonwealth,” one guardsman said.

Two hundred and fifty boxes were gone within an hour.

“People show up, we leave the box of food on the ground, walk away, they pick it up and walk away to maintain the social distancing,” the guardsman explained.

Ambrosino said, “Certainly over time we hope that they can increase the quantity but they will be here at least five days a week.”

City officials urge residents not to come to the pickup sites if they are feeling ill.

Instead, they should call 311 for assistance.

Pop-Up Food Pantries Available Monday through Friday

A new food service is launching tomorrow to help provide food to Chelsea residents in need. Each weekday, there will be two temporary locations where staff from the Salvation Army and National Guard will give prepared meals and a week’s worth of groceries. This is a pick-up service only; they do not deliver to homes.

Pick-up is 11am to 1pm Monday through Friday (rain or shine)

Pick-up locations change daily so check here for updates

Go to the location closest to your home

This Week’s Pop-Up Locations:

Thursday, April 16

Highland Park, in front of 30 Willow Street

Chelsea Square on Second Street

Friday, April 17

City Hall Parking Lot at 500 Broadway

Mary C Burke Parking Lot at 300 Crescent Avenue

This is an addition to other food assistance programs already working during the pandemic, including:

Food deliveries and assistance from the City of Chelsea for anyone experiencing financial hardship and under quarantine

Food deliveries by the Chelsea Senior and Mystic Valley Elder Services

School Food Program from Chelsea Public Schools

Food pantries, meal programs, and emergency food programs at Saint Luke’s Church, the Salvation Army center on Chestnut Street, Revival International Center Church, and Mass General Hospital.

Check here the list of all resources available.

