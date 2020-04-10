Mass. National Guard sent to Jamaica Plain nursing home after several residents test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the National Guard have been called in to test nursing home residents in Jamaica Plain for the novel coronavirus.

The military branch shared a video of the guardsmen clad head-to-toe in protective gear.

One resident at the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has died from the virus.

Their death has prompted the call for widespread testing.

Before the guardsmen arrived, at least give other residents tested positive.

