SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts National Guardsman was arrested Thursday and charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Nicholas Wells, 43, is accused of having more than 300 photos and 100 videos on his cell phone depicting child sex abuse, the office said. Investigators also found evidence that Wells allegedly distributed more than 70 videos of child sex abuse.

On a messaging application, Wells allegedly talked about his interest in minors, the office said.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Wells “… admitted that he watches videos depicting child pornography and his preference is videos (and photos) that involve underage girls. Wells admitted that he searches for and finds videos of girls ages eight to 12 years old doing sexual things with adult men and/or women.”

Wells, a master sergeant of the 102 Security Forces of the National Guard stationed in Sandwich, appeared in federal court and agreed to voluntary detention pending a trial, according to the office.

He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)