Mass. native could be heading to the moon

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts native could soon be participating in a historic space mission, and officials at his old school say he’s been an inspiration.

Scott Tingle, who graduated from Blue Hills Regional Technical School, has been chosen for NASA’s Artemis team, officials said. That means Tingle, who spent six months on the International Space Station in 2018, could be a member of the next mission to the moon by 2024.

Blue Hills Superintendent Jill Rossetti said Tingle is still a big part of the community.

“He has come back to talk with our students and has always encouraged them to think big and work hard to achieve their goals, which is something we know he did,” Rossetti said.

