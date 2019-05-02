Mass. native Mewis named to U.S. World Cup roster

Samantha Mewis was named to the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team World Cup roster. ISI Photos/Andy Mead

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts native Samantha Mewis was named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 26-year-old Hanson, Mass. native is making her first-ever appearance on the senior team’s World Cup roster. She was a member of the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup champion U.S. team.

The midfielder, who plays professionally for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League, is one of 23 players named to Head Coach Jill Ellis’ U.S. World Cup roster, looking to defend the team’s 2015 World Cup title.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected to represent my country this summer at the World Cup,” Mewis said. “It’s something I have dreamed of since I was a little girl, and I’m so grateful to all those who have helped me get to this level, especially my family.”

Mewis played collegiately at UCLA, where she won the 2013 Women’s Soccer National Championship.

She helped Whitman Hanson High School to four league championships and one sectional championship. Her club team, Scorpions SC, won three state championships and two regional championships in five years.

“My coaches and teammates at Scorpions and Whitman-Hanson have been among the most influential people in my career,” Mewis said. “I’m excited about the opportunity that lies ahead this summer in France.”

At this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, the U.S. faces Thailand (June 11), Chile (June 16), and Sweden (June 20) in Group F.

Mewis is just the fourth female soccer player born in Massachusetts to make the World Cup roster since its first tournament in 1991.

She joins Debbie Rademacher (Needham), Sara Whalen (Natick), and Tracy Ducar (Lawrence).

