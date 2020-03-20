Mass. native pleasing fans with online concerts during coronavirus outbreak

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Musicians across the United States, including Gloucester native Carlo Lovasco, are suffering in the wake of coronavirus quarantines, rising infection and death rates, and social distancing.

Lovasco, who now calls Florida home, recently played his first show online to ensure the safety of his fanbase, many of whom are elderly and have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Lovasco has been performing live music for more than 40 years. He’s made a name for himself in the Sunshine State, playing Elks lodges, American Legion posts, and elderly homes.

His gigs have since dried up because health officials are urging the public to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many states have also banned large gatherings.

“All of the assisted living places have canceled, of course,” Lovasco told 7NEWS. “Then all the service clubs shut down. Condominiums and mobile home parks are basically on lockdown, so I’m out of work.”

Lovasco started to go stir crazy and was worried about losing his touch on the guitar.

“I said to my wife, ‘You know I got to do something about my calluses. I’m losing my calluses on my fingers,'” he said.

Lovasco decided to throw on his favorite cowboy hat, jump online, and play of all of his hits for his fans.

“If he’s not got music, he is not himself,” Lovasco’s wife Sandra said. “The people that like to listen to him are really depressed because they can’t hear him, so I said, ‘Let them all hear you.'”

Hundreds of people tuned into Lovasco’s virtual performance, including people who saw him perform back in the 1960s. He also played “Happy Birthday” for one of his 17 grandchildren.

“Right now we have to innovative and just do what we got to do,” Lovasco said. “Stay connected, stay busy, and help each other out.”

Lovasco also said that he hopes to play “Happy Hour” concerts each weeknight.

