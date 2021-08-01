HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of World War II veterans came to Hudson on Sunday for a reading from a Mass. native who wrote a book about their service.

The American Heritage Museum hosted Andrew Bigigo, an East Boston native and author who wrote his book The Rifle about a young veteran who returns from Iraq and Afghanistan and interviews World War II veterans. A veteran himself, Biggio spent several years documenting the stories of those who served in World War II.

“I realized we were starting to lose the World War II veterans at an alarming rate and as a young veteran returning home myself , I figured ‘Why not go out there and learn the keys and success form men who are in their late 90s and 100 years old,” Biggio said.

