WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - US Navy Lt. Jacqueline Drew, a Waltham native, will be coordinating radio communications for the all-women Super Bowl flyover team that will buzz the stadium ahead of the big game.

The all-women pilot team is aimed at celebrating 50 years of women serving as Navy pilots.

“Someone once said to me, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’ and I’ve taken that to heart the older I’ve gotten. So I think if our presence doing this allows people to get even a snapshot of what Naval aviation and specifically the fighter community does then hopefully maybe one day they can see themselves in our shoes,” she said.

The flyover is slated to take place at the crescendo of The Star Spangled Banner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)