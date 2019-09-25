Mass., NH residents facing charges after police bust alleged drug enterprise

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Six people from New Hampshire and Massachusetts are facing drug charges in connection with an investigation into the sale of various illicit narcotics in Nashua that began over the summer, officials announced Wednesday.

Detectives started investigating 40-year-old Seth Shackford as a possible drug enterprise leader in June, according to the Nashua Police Department. Enough evidence was said to be obtained during the course of the investigation to secure a warrant for his arrest.

Shackford was taken into custody Tuesday at his home on Scripture Street, where police say he was selling drugs.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including acts prohibited and drug enterprise leader.

As detectives continued to investigate Shackford’s alleged crimes, additional evidence was uncovered that led to the arrested of five other individuals.

Carol Jones, 55, of Nashua, is charged with acts prohibited and common nuisances.

Jessica Jones, 35, also of Nashua, is charged with acts prohibited and the sale of heroin, subsequent offense.

Ryan Magro, 36, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, is charged with acts prohibited and methamphetamine possession, subsequent offense.

Kullawat Jaemsirikarn, 45, of Lowell, Massachusetts, is charged with acts prohibited and methamphetamine possession.

Richard Covino, 33, who had several active warrants for his arrests, is charged with acts prohibited and heroin possession.

Magro is due to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday, while Carol Jones, Jessica Jones, and Jaemsirikarn will be called to court on Oct. 3.

Covino was ordered held without bail. He awaiting an arraignment date.

