Mass. now ranks among states with most coronavirus deaths after hitting grim milestone

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts now ranks among the top five states in America when it comes to coronavirus deaths after hitting a grim milestone this week.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health announced 151 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,108.

The eye-opening jump to more than 1,000 deaths marked the largest day-to-day increase since the start of the outbreak. There are also 29,918 confirmed coronavirus cases.

New York (11,586), New Jersey (3,156), and Michigan (1,921) are the only states with more coronavirus deaths than Massachusetts, according to WorldOMeter. Louisiana’s death toll currently stands at 1,103.

There have been 28,572 deaths reported across the country with 644,806 confirmed cases. A total of 48,710 people have recovered.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that Massachusetts is in the surge phase of the pandemic and climbing toward the peak.

