BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses in Massachusetts are calling for change, saying that they want lasting improvements to the health care system.

In a new survey of more than 500 registered nurses, the majority say they do not have enough time to give proper care to patients and that patient care has gotten worse in the past two years.

Many are also asking for better staffing and say they are considering leaving the profession if state lawmakers do not help.

“I’ve been saddened by the number of nurses who have said to me, ‘I’m leaving after this.’ ‘I’m going.’ ‘I’m retiring in a couple of weeks,'” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “Just create better working conditions and you’ll find the nurses there.”

The MNA plans to hold a press conference Thursday at the State House to release the findings of the survey.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)