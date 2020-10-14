FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, a woman walks to her room at a senior care home in Calistoga, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Long-term care facilities would need to phase out residential rooms that hold more than two people and meet a minimum staff care level under regulatory changes the Department of Public Health is pursuing.

The regulations, outlined at a Public Health Council meeting on Wednesday, aim to improve infection control procedures in nursing homes and other residential care facilities after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, the state would update its standardization of care and accountability regulations to require all nursing homes to provide at least 3.58 hours of care per resident per day, some of which must be offered by a registered nurse.

Facilities would also be required to transition multiple-occupancy bedrooms to single or double rooms by Jan. 31, 2022.

Staff who presented the proposed changes said the updates will complement a nursing facility accountability and support package the Baker administration announced, which will direct up to $140 m illion in new funding for facilities and restructure Medicaid rates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.