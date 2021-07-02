BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts will offer free swim classes to all residents after a number of high-profile drownings this summer season.

The Department of Conservation & Recreation says free swimming lessons will be held at DCR pools beginning on July 5 through Aug. 13.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The lessons will be open to all residents over the age of 4.

Anyone interested in attending a class should contact Debra.Jimenez@mass.gov or call 857-283-1298.

A list of DCR pool locations can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox