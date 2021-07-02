BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts will offer free swim classes to all residents after a number of high-profile drownings this summer season.

The Department of Conservation & Recreation says free swimming lessons will be held at DCR pools beginning on July 5 through Aug. 13.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The lessons will be open to all residents over the age of 4.

Anyone interested in attending a class should contact Debra.Jimenez@mass.gov or call 857-283-1298.

A list of DCR pool locations can be found here.

