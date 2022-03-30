BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts can provide more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine boosters to residents older than 50 and people who are immunocompromised, Baker administration officials said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that certain immunocompromised individuals and all individuals over the age of 50 get an additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines. People eligible for a booster include:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after getting a first booster

Individuals 18 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Moderna booster at least 4 months after first booster

Individuals 12 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Pfizer booster at least 4 months after the first booster.

Also, residents 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said booster doses are available at more than 1,000 locations and that the state has the capacity to administer over 150,000 boosters weekly. Residents can book appointments at vaxfinder.mass.gov or call 211 for assistance.

