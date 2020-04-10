Mass. officials announce additional measures to reduce crowding at state parks

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito administration announced several new measures Friday aimed at reducing crowding throughout the state parks system ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will open segments of three parkways in the Greater Boston Metro Area for recreational use beginning Saturday at dawn.

The segments will close to vehicular traffic on Friday at dusk, and after the weekend, DCR will evaluate the effectiveness of the measure. The agency will also work to reduce parking capacity at state park properties statewide starting Saturday, which will continue indefinitely.

Parkways that will open to pedestrians and cyclists include:

William J. Day Boulevard between Farragut Road and Shore Drive in the City of Boston (South Boston);

Francis Parkman Drive between Perkins Street and the Arborway in the City of Boston (Jamaica Plain); and,

Greenough Boulevard (Little Greenough) between Arsenal Street and North Beacon Street in the Town of Watertown.

The agency continues to stress that if a park is crowded, visitors should visit a different location or return at a later date or time. The state parks system has over 450,000 acres of property, and every region of the state contains multiple parks to explore that may be less busy than others in the area.

DCR also advises visitors of state parks to stay within solitary or small groups, avoid gatherings of ten or more people, participate in only non-contact recreational activities, practice healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds, and, stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population.

