TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials started changing the numbers on all state highway exits Sunday night.

The change from sequential to mile-based numbers began on Route 140 between New Bedford and Taunton and will eventually affect all highways.

Signs will retain their old numbers for two years.

