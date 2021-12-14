CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are distributing more than 2 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to 102 communities hit hardest by the pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

The communities that will be the first to receive the kits have the highest proportion of families living below the federal poverty level, according to Baker.

The tests give results in 15 minutes with an accuracy rate above 90 percent, Baker said, and can help slow the spread of COVID-19 variants.

“Like vaccines, these rapid at-home tests are potentially a gamechanger,” Baker said. “These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season. People can use them to check for the virus so they can safely gather with family and friends.”

Chelsea was among the first communities to receive the first delivery from the National Guard.

“The National Guard showed up and dropped off the entire allotment to the city. We’re getting about 15,000 kits, which is about 30,000 tests,” City Manager Tom Ambrosino explained.

Ambrosino said they’re also looking to work with non-profits to help distribute them.

“They’re all having various distributions before the holidays whether it’s food or Christmas gifts, so we’ll deliver our kits to them for them to deliver to needy families in the community,” he said.

Boston will get the most tests — totaling nearly 500,000.

“With this infusion of rapid tests from the State, Boston will be able to dramatically expand our capacity to test and protect community members, first responders, and essential workers as we see a winter surge,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “I applaud the Baker administration for working to supplement cities’ and towns’ efforts to remove barriers for access to fast, reliable, and free testing.”

To view a list of communities getting the free kits, click here.

