Mass. officials honor police officers for their service

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty-three police officers were honored at the State House Friday at the annual Hanna awards, which recognize officers who put the lives of others before their own.

The award is named after State Trooper George Hanna, who was killed in the line of duty in 1983. Gov. Charlie Baker told the police officers and their families that their bravery was vital to residents’ safety.

“My message today is really simple,” Baker said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Among those honored were State Police Air Wing members Russell Phippen and John Hazerligg, who rescued a Lowell man from the icy Merrimack River in January 2018.

Attleboro officers Luke Harrington and Leo McKenzie were honored after they confronted and shot a suspect with a gun at a church in August 2018.

The ceremony also recognized Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, who were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“The mark they left is a positive impact in both communities,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

