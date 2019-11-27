Mass. officials issue plea for road safety after 3 overnight crashes leave 3 people dead

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay State officials are urging the public to make road safety a priority after three overnight crashes left three people dead.

Two pedestrians were killed in Worcester and a motorist died in Leicester, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Early Jr. will be joined by Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent and Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavicka at a 12:30 p.m. news conference outside Worcester District Court, where they are expected to make an “urgent plea for road safety.”

One of the pedestrians who was struck and killed near 229 Park Ave. in Worcester was identified as a 66-year-old man.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

