Mass. officials issue warning after street drugs mixed with fentanyl cause 52 overdoses, 7 deaths in recent days

(WHDH) — Anyone who is using a drug purchased off the street is at risk of an overdose, police chiefs in Plymouth County warned.

There have been 52 reported overdoses, seven of which were fatal, across Plymouth County since Dec. 1, according to law enforcement officials.

Plymouth County Outreach has issued an alert amid the concerning spike, urging the public to be aware of the increased risk of an overdose.

“Please be aware that anyone using a substance purchased off the street is at risk of an overdose,” the outreach said in a news release.

Authorities believe fentanyl is being mixed with other non-opioid substances such as cocaine, street pills marked as Xanax, and marijuana.

