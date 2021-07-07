FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police has teamed up with the Animal Rescue League of Boston to remind pet owners about the dangers of leaving an animal in a hot car as temperatures heat up during the summer.

The “Too Hot for Spot” campaign warns that stifling heat inside a car makes animals susceptible to heat stroke.

Animals cannot efficiently cool their bodies like humans and even with windows cracked, the inside of a vehicle can heat up to well over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes even if the outside temperatures are below 80 degrees, according to the ARL.

Common symptoms of heat stroke in animals include lethargy or weakness, heavy panting, glazed eyes, profuse salivation, excessive thirst, lack of coordination, a deep red or purple tongue, and vomiting.

It can also lead to seizures, unconsciousness, or death.

Animals experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should immediately be taken to the closest veterinary hospital for treatment.

“While pet owners should be well aware of the dangers of leaving animals alone in vehicles during the warm weather months, we sadly still see numerous examples of animals suffering and even dying every year, as the result of being left in the car,” said Dr. Edward Schettino, ARL President and CEO.

It is against the law in Mass. to keep an animal confined in a vehicle when extreme heat or cold may threaten the pet’s health.

State Police Col. Christopher Mason says law enforcement throughout the Bay State will be looking out for pets inside vehicles throughout the summer.

“Keeping an animal in a hot vehicle is dangerous, potentially deadly and illegal,” he said. “The Massachusetts State Police, along with law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth will be steadfast in enforcing this law to keep animals in Massachusetts safe.”

When it is hot, officials say pet owners should leave their animal at home in a cool, humidity- and temperature-controlled room, with plenty of water, and limited outdoor exercise during the morning or evening hours.

