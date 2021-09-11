BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts are honoring victims of 9/11 who were from the Bay State or had strong ties to the Bay State with a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Gov. Baker read aloud the names of the 217 victims who were from Massachusetts or had strong ties to the state after a ceremonial flag raising.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey and United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh were also in attendance.

Very emotional reading of the names of the 217 victims of 9/11 who where Massachusetts residents or had strong ties to the state. Many family members joining together to read the names out loud on the Harborside plaza outside the JFK Presidential Library in Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/3wa2kRZFDY — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 11, 2021

A beautiful day for such a somber anniversary. Fitting that it was this same weather 20 years ago. This fire boat in the harbor is marking the start of the #Massachusetts 9/11 commemoration outside the JFK Presidential library in Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/rTNjN7uV8N — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 11, 2021

