BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts are honoring victims of 9/11 who were from the Bay State or had strong ties to the Bay State with a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
Gov. Baker read aloud the names of the 217 victims who were from Massachusetts or had strong ties to the state after a ceremonial flag raising.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey and United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh were also in attendance.
