BOSTON (WHDH) - Mask-wearing will be “strongly recommended” for many students when all districts return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall, Massachusetts school officials announced Friday.

Districts and schools across the Bay State will be required to be conduct in-person classes five days a week when the new school year begins, according to new guidance released by DESE.

DESE noted that individual districts should make decisions based on their own particular circumstances.

Students in kindergarten through grade 6 will be recommended to where masks when indoors, with the exception of those who cannot do so due to medical conditions or behavioral needs, the guidance said. Masks will not be necessary outdoors and may be removed while eating indoors.

Unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above, and unvaccinated visitors will also be urged to wear masks indoor

DESE and state health officials also recommended that schools allow vaccinated students to remain unmasked.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)