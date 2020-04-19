Mass. officials: State not ready to stop social distancing, reopen economy

As the Trump administration sets its sights on reopening the U.S. economy, state leaders say now is not the time to stop social distancing in Massachusetts — nor is it time to run the Marathon.

The Boston Marathon was scheduled to be run Monday, but has since been pushed back to September. Mayor Marty Walsh said people should not be risking exposure by going outside, and warned those who try to run the marathon on their own will be putting people and first responders in danger.

“It’s not a great accomplishment,” Walsh said. “You’re not going to be celebrated for it, nobody’s going to be clapping for you. And I would ask you not to do it, there’s no need to do it.”

On Face the Nation Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker on said not only are conditions unsafe in Massachusetts, the state itself is not ready for an economic return.

“For states to be able to support that initiative obviously it’s important for the feds to support our efforts to fund the stuff we do,” Baker said. “If we’re laying off tens of thousands of people at exactly the same time that they’re trying to open up the economy we’re going to be swimming against the current they’re trying to create.”

Health officials warned cases are still rising and Massachusetts is nearing the peak of this pandemic. New York State, having already cleared the hump, has readied shipments of much needed supplies to the Bay State.

I said ‘You were there for us, and we’re going to be there for you,’” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “If they need 400 ventilators, we’ve already identified them and we will bring them over on 24 hours’ notice.”

