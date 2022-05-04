BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate on Wednesday is slated to release a report with detailed findings and recommendations following an extensive investigation into the case of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at the age of 5.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s father and stepmother, have been formally indicted on the charges they were arrested on earlier this year related to the child’s well-being.

Harmony vanished sometime in late November or early December of that year but authorities did not know she was missing until December 2021.

The search for Harmony remains active. Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have received hundreds of tips, and photos of the child have appeared on billboards and social media sites.

Adam Montgomery, 30, was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury in March on a charge of second-degree assault, a felony, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He also has been arrested on misdemeanor charges of interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was indicted by the grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told state Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2, 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for Harmony.

Both have pleaded not guilty, telling police that the child was living with her mother in Massachusetts. They have not been charged in connection with her disappearance.

Harmony’s mother said she last saw her daughter during a phone video conversation around Easter 2019.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu blasted Massachusetts officials in January, saying the Bay State’s SJC for placing Harmony with her father and stepmother before a home study could be completed. Adam Montgomery had a history of addiction, as well as a criminal convictions that include an armed attacked on two women and shooting a man in the head during a drug deal.

The Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour tip line on the case is (603) 203-6060 and there is a reward fund of at least $150,000.

The OCA is expected to announce its findings during an 11 a.m. news conference.

