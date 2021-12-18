EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston officials are continuing to urge residents to get COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots, and are trying to reach out to minority communities to close concerning racial disparities.

Health officials held several clinics in minoritiy communities on Saturday as Boston sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, with two-thirds of those patients unvaccinated. Black and Latinx children only account for a small proportion of child vaccines administered, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

At the Haitian Community Center in Everett, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said officials need to expand access to the vaccine.

“That’s the number one issue that I’ve heard as a barrier to getting the vaccine and booster — it wasn’t hesitancy, it was access,” Pressley said, adding a community-based approach helps reach families who may be distrustful. “The other thing that I hear from so many is the fear in particular for our immigrant neighbors, migrant neighbors that are undocumented, is a fear that information will be shared and perhaps they’ll be in jeopardy.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)