Mass. officials urge caution as locals hit beaches for Labor Day weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - As residents hit the beaches over Labor Day weekend, officials are urging caution to prevent an increase in coronavirus cases.
State beaches do not limit the number of people at the shore, but groups are restricted to 10 people or fewer and are supposed to stay 12 feet away from other groups.
In a tweet, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh reminded residents to wear masks and stay distant during the long weekend.
Happy Saturday, Boston! This long weekend and every day, please remember to follow basic #COVID19 health guidelines.
😷 Wear a mask.
🧼 Wash your hands often.
📏 Stay 6+ feet away from others.
✅ Get tested if you have any concerns.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) September 5, 2020
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)