BOSTON (WHDH) - Baker administration officials are pushing for Massachusetts colleges and universities to roll back COVID-19 precautions for students and faculty.

In a letter to college and university presidents, Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders and Education Secretary James Peyser called for them to roll back remote learning, mask requirements and limiting group activities and focus on mental health.

“The impact of two years of social isolation, anxiety, stress and depression is profound and one we must confront and support individuals, their loved ones, and our community. With virtually all students and staff vaccinated, higher education has the opportunity to lead — transitioning back to ‘near normal,'” the letter reads.

Rob McCarron, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, said colleges have frequent testing and high vaccination rates and should be a model for rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our colleges have been open, they’ve had students back and I think what they’ve learned to do is teach and learn and live with covid, I think it’s that next progression,” McCarron said.

