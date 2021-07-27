BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are urging residents to inspect plants for an invasive and destructive moth that may have made its way to Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said a number of nurseries in the state received Canadian boxwood plants that are potentially infested with box tree moths, a pest that feeds on the leaves of the plant and can eventually kill it. Some of the plants may have been sold to residents already, and officials urged residents to inspect their plants and report any findings.

The moth’s eggs are typically laid in gelatinous masses on the underside of boxwood leaves. Caterpillars can grow up to 1.5 inches long, and are yellowish green with a black head, and long black stripes and spots. Adults typically have white wings with a dark brown border. Residents should send any info to https://massnrc.org/pests/report.aspx or call 617-626-1779.

