Mass. officials urging drivers to put phones down with hands-free law set to take effect

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local officials are reminding drivers in Massachusetts that come Sunday, they can no longer drive with an electronic device in their hands.

Massachusetts’ new hands-free driving law takes effect this weekend and police departments across the state will be out in full force to ensure residents are adhering to it.

State Police Col. Christopher Mason warned operators that “they may only touch their phones to activate the hands-free mode with a touch, tap or swipe of the phone, or to call 911 to report an emergency.”

Drivers who fail to oblige to the law will receive a warning but come April 1, they can be fined.

“Anybody who doubts whether or not the legislature has a sense of humor should reflect on the fact that April 1st is the first day on which people start paying for their tickets,” Gov. Charles D. Baker said. “That’s a very interesting choice, guys.”

First-time offenders will face a $100 fine, while a second offense will cost $250 and a third offense will cost $500.

Going hands-free may be a new law but officials are also hoping that this becomes a lifesaver.

“There are thousands of crashes in Massachusetts every year and hundreds of deaths and many of those are related to distracted driving,” Baker said.

Mason added, “I don’t have any doubt that this law is going to mitigate the amount of injuries and potential tragedies that are part of distracted driving.”

