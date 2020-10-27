Mass. officials, voting advocates monitoring ballot drop boxes to ensure safe voting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Although there is no evidence of fraud as voters are dropping off mail-in ballots, local officials and advocates said they’re working to ensure all residents can cast their ballots.

Cities have stepped up security after a man allegedly set a ballot box on fire in Copley Square over the weekend, and U.S. District Attorney Andrew Lelling said his office would be monitoring the polls.

“What we’re obviously most worried about are organized efforts to distort the vote, either by mislabeling or destroying ballots,” Lelling said. “We haven’t seen evidence of that but that’s what we’re most worried about.”

Alex Psilakis, who works for the advocacy group MassVOTE, said the group wants to make sure all voters’ ballots will be tallied.

“We’re not too worried about folks illegally casting a vote, that rarely happens,” Psilakis said. “We’re more worried about folks who really want to vote and are prevented from doing so unfairly.”

