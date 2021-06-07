FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning Massachusetts pet owners of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s again on Monday.

“Don’t leave your dog inside your car. With summer temperatures here to stay, the inside of your car will get dangerously hot quick,” Framingham police said in a tweet.

Dog Safety Alert: reminder, don’t leave your dog inside your car. With summer temperatures here to stay, the inside of your car will get dangerously hot quick. If you see a dog in distress inside a vehicle, call your local police. pic.twitter.com/yQ1Y6mPdp1 — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) June 5, 2021

Temperatures could reach 95 degrees in some places on Monday, meaning the inside of a car can heat up to 114 degrees in just 10 minutes and 129 degrees in 30 minutes.

Cars parked in the shade are also a risk for pets and leaving the windows open has little effect on how hot the car is, officials added.

Panting, excessive thirst, lethargy, and unconsciousness are all signs of heatstroke, which can quickly turn fatal.

Anyone who sees a dog in distress is urged to call local police immediately.

