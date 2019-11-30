Mass. officials warn of hazardous travel conditions due to storm

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts transportation officials are warning of hazardous travel conditions because of an impending winter storm.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas north and west of Interstate 495. A winter storm watch has been issued for Boston, Merrimack Valley and Southern Worcester County. The alert will go into effect Sunday and is expected to last into Tuesday, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Jackie Layer.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising the public that by midday Sunday there will be a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and strong wind gusts in Western Massachusetts which will arrive in the greater Boston area by 5 p.m.

During the storm, snow fall rates will be 1-2 inches per hour in many areas.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is advising anyone who has to travel, to leave as early as possible Sunday morning.

To avoid the storm, motorists traveling on roads north and west of Interstate 495 should be off the roads by 3 p.m. and motorists traveling east and south of Interstate 495 should be off the roads by 5 p.m.

As the system evolves off the Southern New England coastline, the rain/snow line will hover within the Interstate 495 corridor into Monday morning’s commute, Layer predicted.

The snow will continue to fall in higher elevations and areas inland, with plowable snow likely for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire, she added.

The National Weather Service predicts the state could see accumulations up to more than a foot of snow in some areas and with those living along the immediate coastline — where the snow is expected to mix with some sleet — getting between a coating and 5 inches.

7NEWS meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says this is an event that is spread out from Sunday night until early Tuesday morning so it won’t dump all this snow in a short amount of time. Crews should be able to keep up with the snow.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)