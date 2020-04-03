Mass. opening 2nd coronavirus testing center for first responders in Gillette Stadium parking lot

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts is opening a second coronavirus testing center for first responders in the parking lot outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.

The testing site will only be open to first responders including police officers, firefighters, hospital workers, and EMTs, according to Baker.

Baker says 200 tests will be administered each day at the Foxborough location.

The site will not be open to members of the public.

The state’s first testing center reserved for first responders opened last week at Suffolk Downs in East Boston.

