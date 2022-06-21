NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Children as young as six months can now get vaccinated against COVID-19, and parents who are now able to get their kids the shots are breathing a sigh of relief.

“Oh my god, I’m gonna cry,” said Michelle Schatz, who got two of her young children vaccinated at a clinic at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham Tuesday. “I feel safe now.”

She added that she has not been able to sleep for two years, as she was anxious that her unvaccinated children would catch COVID-19, though she said they’ve been good about wearing their masks.

Health care workers who administered the shots donned silly hats and handed out lollipops to kids to calm their nerves during the shots.

“It was always my decision that once it became available, we would get him vaccinated,” said Lisa Holtzman, who got her 4-year-old son vaccinated Tuesday.

The FDA and CDC approved the vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old this past weekend. Children who get the shot could feel soreness at the injection site on their thighs, and could also get a low-grade fever.

“This is a huge moment for parents with kids under 5 who have been waiting a long time,” said Barb Epstein, a clinical vaccine coordinator at the site.

