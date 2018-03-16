Mass Pike bridge dedicated in honor of fallen Trooper Thomas Clardy

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - A bridge that runs over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton was dedicated Friday in honor of fallen Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Exactly two years ago, on March 16, 2016, Clardy was struck and killed by a car that swerved into his cruiser on Interstate 90.

At the dedication ceremony, a memorial stone was unveiled, in addition to the bridge dedication. Gov. Charlie Baker was on hand for the ceremony.

Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police and a Marine Corps veteran.

Clardy left behind a wife and six children.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)