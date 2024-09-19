WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Massachusetts Turnpike was closed in Westboro after a truck rolled onto its side Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Westboro fire crews responded to the scene on the westbound side of the highway, just before Interstate 495, according to the Westboro Fire Department. Injuries and a hazardous material spill were reported, the department said in a Facebook post.

Westbound traffic was being detoured off at Route 9 (Exit 111), according to MassDOT.

The highway was still closed as of 3:45 p.m., fire officials said.

“The westbound full lane closure is anticipated to be in place through the evening commute,” MassDOT said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

