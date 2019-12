FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mass Pike is covered with snow as a storm moves through Framingham.

The city has seen more than an inch fall already and is expected to see 4 to 6 inches over the next two days.

Most of the traffic was heading inbound. State officials have urged residents not to drive during the storm.

