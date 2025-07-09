BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mass Pike project in Allston could hit a speed bump because of President Trump’s newly-passed spending bill.

The massive highway project includes a new bridge, railroad tracks, and a pedestrian boardwalk over the Charles River.

MassDOT said it’s waiting for clarification from the federal government about the impact the bill will have on the $335 million grant for the project.

