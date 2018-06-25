WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover in Weston caused lengthy traffic delays for commuters Monday morning after crews working to remove the damaged vehicle were forced to shut down the ramp from Route 128 northbound to the Mass Pike.

The rollover occurred just after 3:30 a.m. and crews had uprighted truck by around 6:30 a.m.

The driver sustained minor injuries, according to state police, who say the ramp reopened around 12:30 p.m.

#MAtraffic update: All lanes are open, all assets clear. https://t.co/dmJzQkfpaL — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 25, 2018

