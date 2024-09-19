WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Turnpike was reopened in Westboro late Thursday afternoon after a truck rolled onto its side, closing a portion of the roadway for hours, officials said.

At around 2:30 p.m., Westboro fire crews responded to the scene on the westbound side of the highway, just before Interstate 495, according to the Westboro Fire Department. Injuries and a hazardous material spill were reported, the department said in a Facebook post.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Worcester, suffered minor injuries, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Westbound traffic was detoured off at Route 9 (Exit 111), according to MassDOT.

“Fire crews on scene then began the process of draining the truck’s fuel tank to allow it to be slightly repositioned, while a full recovery plan was made, with the intent of reopening a travel lane,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

All lanes were back open as of 4:32 p.m., MassDOT said in an X post.

Traffic was still backed up along I-90 late Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox