WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Turnpike was reopened in Westboro late Thursday afternoon after a truck rolled onto its side, closing a portion of the roadway for hours, officials said.

At around 2:30 p.m., Westboro fire crews responded to the scene on the westbound side of the highway, just before Interstate 495, according to the Westboro Fire Department. Injuries and a hazardous material spill were reported, the department said in a Facebook post.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Worcester, suffered minor injuries, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Westbound traffic was detoured off at Route 9 (Exit 111), according to MassDOT.

“Fire crews on scene then began the process of draining the truck’s fuel tank to allow it to be slightly repositioned, while a full recovery plan was made, with the intent of reopening a travel lane,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

All lanes were back open as of 4:32 p.m., MassDOT said in an X post.

Traffic was still backed up along I-90 late Thursday afternoon.

