A photograph taken on Wednesday, August 2, 2018, of work on the westbound side of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge. (Credit: MassDOT)

BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials tweeted Saturday morning that the Mass Pike has reopened to full capacity.

The reopening comes 24 hours ahead of schedule. Four travel lanes are back open in each direction ahead of Monday’s commute.

Construction on Comm Ave Bridge is expected to continue until Aug. 11, meaning other detours will still be in place.

