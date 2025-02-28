FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of the Mass Pike in Framingham was shutdown Friday morning due to damage to the road, causing serious backups.

A bridge over railroad tracks is shifting, causing cracks in the road.

It is not yet known when the area of the highway will be reopened.

