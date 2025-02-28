HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of the Mass Pike in Hopkinton was shutdown Friday morning due to damage to the road, causing serious backups.

According to MassDOT, “I-90 westbound at the I-495 interchange is currently closed for emergency repair operations after a construction trench settlement formed in the low-speed lane due to nearby construction.”

Traffic was detoured onto Route 9 at Exit 111 in Framingham.

“Crews are working to fix the issue and re-open lanes,” MassDOT said in a statement. “Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternative route.”

The duration of the road closure is unknown, but “is expected to extend through the morning”.

