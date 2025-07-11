BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire on the Mass Pike in Boston shut down the highway in one direction Friday morning.

The Mass Pike, I-90, westbound is fully closed around that area, at mile marker 133, which is near Fenway Park.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

