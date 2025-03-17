BOSTON (WHDH) - Prolific poets in Massachusetts are showing off their skills in a contest.

The nonprofit group Mass Poetry is holding their Teen Spoken Word Festival at Emerson College. The Write Here | Write Now | Speak Loud Festival featured workshops, performances, and competitions aimed at building community and inspiring their confidence.

“It’s inspiring to be in a room where people get to share their voices and be vulnerable in such a beautiful way,” said Veronika Wang. “And inspiring, to young people especially, to be more brave and speak out.”

This is the second year in a row the festival has taken place.

