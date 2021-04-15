WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts police dog offered comfort to those mourning the loss of Officer William “Billy” Evans as he lied in honor at the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

Greenfield police comfort dog Clarence took a trip to Washington, D.C. to provide emotional support during Evans’ services.

The Saint Bernard became the nation’s first official police comfort dog in 2013.

Evans, who served on the Capitol Police Department for 18 years, was killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.

He is set to be laid to rest Thursday in Western Mass., where he grew up.

