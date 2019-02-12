Mass. police issue warning after many residents fall victim to scams

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are warning the public about multiple scams that have victimized residents in recent days.

The recent influx in scam-related incidents prompted Dover Police Chief Peter A. McGowan to mail out notices, warning every household of scammers that are preying on “fear, embarrassment, and worry.”

“We strongly advise you not to mail/wire/or otherwise transfer any money to anyone without speaking to a family member or the police department first,” the notice said.

The following scams continue to be a problem, according to police:

Bail scam: Person calls saying a family member has been arrested and demands cash/gifts for bail.

IRS scam: Caller demands payment of late fees/overdue taxes. Threatens imminent arrest.

Computer scam: Caller or emailer offers to assist you with problems on your computer. Once you give them remote access, they have full control on your online banking, etc.

Secret scam: A letter is received demanding payment to keep a secret about you from getting out to the public.

The @dovermapd has mailed this card to every household in town to get the word out regarding scams. Please feel free to pass along. We also have extra copies in the station if you need them. Many already victimized. Help us #stopthescammers pic.twitter.com/650eDL140k — ChiefMcGowan (@DoverMAChief) February 12, 2019

