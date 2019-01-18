Mass. police searching for man wanted for parental kidnapping in Lawrence

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts police are searching for a man wanted for parental kidnapping.

Fillemom DeLima, 37, of Lawrence, was last seen with his 1-year-old son in Lawrence, according to Lowell police.

DeLima is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing 180 pounds, balding, and with a full beard.

He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, according to police.

Police say DeLima was last seen operating a white 2014 Cadillac CTS, four-door sedan, with Massachusetts registration 2DH996.

The vehicle may have a New England Patriots magnet near the rear license plate, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)