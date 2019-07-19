Mass. police searching for missing 3-year-old girl who could be with her father

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and North Attleboro police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 3-year-old girl who could be with her father, officials said.

Vadim Amitan, 35, has legal custody of his daughter, Ava Amitan, but police say they have received information that suggests the girl may be in danger.

The Amitan’s are residents of North Attleboro.

They may be riding in a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 8ZB349 and a Rhode Island inspection sticker.

Ava is described as white, 3 feet, 2 inches tall, and about 35-40 pounds. She is said to have curly strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes.

Vadim is said to be 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo of a black arrow on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Attleboro police at 508-695-1212 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)